Niger State council of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has declared that laid down procedures were not followed in the 380 civil servants purportedly retired compulsorily from the state civil service.

The labour in a statement signed by the chairman of the state congress, Comrade Yakubu Garba said some of those purportedly disengaged were still by law in the state civil service.

According to him “Civil service commission is yet to avail Nigeria Labour Congress with details of their findings as required by law and until laid down procedures are followed to the letter, their compulsory retirement amounts to no issue and same is null and void.”

He said that even the chairman of the state’s civil service commission confirmed to the labour that the necessary ministries, departments and agencies of the said civil servants were yet to avail the commission the necessary documents.

The NLC chairman said based on that the processes leading to the compulsory retirement of the civil servants have not been concluded.

He said that for another 380 civil servants sacked for violating extant law, the process was started and concluded under last administration of Dr Muazu Babangida Aliyu and did not amount to downsizing or right sizing of the civil service.

LEADERSHIP Friday recalls that the chairman of the state civil service commission Malam Yusuf Galadima had told journalists on Tuesday that 760 civil servants were dismissed in 5 years ; 380 for violating civil service extant laws and another 380 for presenting fake certificate, and falsifying age and date of first appointment.