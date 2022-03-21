Niger State government in collaboration with 50 Farms and Qietur Limited paid N195million compensation to the people of Jibi community in Tafa local government area of the state, for the lands acquired for the construction of more housing units.

The commissioner for lands and housing, Barrister Mukhtar Nasale, said the state government has prioritised the provision of affordable housing for the citizens and as such it had acquired the lands in Jibi community for the purpose of construction of houses.

He disclosed that 50 Farms was a company that has a very good profile in the construction industry in the country, and that they were partnering with them to have another set of housing estate in Jibi (Zhibi).

The commissioner said he was happy that despite the security challenges witnessed in the state and the country at large, the Jibi community was relatively peaceful because they had not heard of any such challenges experienced by their partners while executing the project.

ADVERTISEMENT

He therefore called on the people of the community to accord the same cooperation given to Brains and Hammers to the new investors so that they can have a smooth sail while working in the area.

The representative of 50 Farms Nigeria Limited who is equally the legal adviser of the parent company, Banco Serengeti Limited, Mr Olutoyese Ibitoye said Banco Serengeti is an African focused investment company with interest in the real estate sector.

He said the company was committed to investing about $1.6 billion over a period of seven years in real estate development through 50 Farms and Quitur limited, targeting about 40,000 affordable luxury homes.

Ibitoye said with the first phase of compensation payment the company will move to site to commence work and that they will embark on the second phase of the compensation payment. He promised that the company will also provide some basic social amenities such as road network, school, healthcare facility and water in order to fully care for the needs of the community.

ADVERTISEMENT

The N195 million was paid for 48 hectares of lands to 15 people/families captured in the first batch of the compensation payment, and the payment was witnessed by the representative of the emir of Suleja and also the village head of Jibi (Esu Zhibi).