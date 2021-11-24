The Niger State government has declared that the Islamic State of West Africa (ISWAP) and the dreaded Boko Haram sect are trying to set up a camp near the Kainji National Park in the Babanna area of Borgu and Shiroro local government areas of the state.

The government’s declaration confirms an earlier exclusive report by LEADERSHIP on how gunmen have taken over parts of the Kainji National Park and are abducting people around the area.

The secretary to the Niger State government (SSG) Ahmed Matane confirmed this situation yesterday during a press conference in Minna yesterday, when disclosing that ISWAP was responsible for the recent abduction of a traditional ruler, the Dodo of Wawa.

He also disclosed that Boko Haram elements are in Shiroro local government area of the state.

Matane said “Now, they have made some audio recordings saying that they are there, that they are not kidnappers, that they are a religious organisation that is poised to establish a caliphate that will deal with issues of criminality and other related issues.”

He continued, “They are the same people that kidnapped the Dodo of Wawa, they assured us that they are not bandits, that they are there because they are God sent.”

Speaking further on Boko Haram operations in Shiroro, he said “They are persuading the people to join their group, they are instigating the villagers against the government, they are indoctrinating the people”.

The SSG further said that the Boko Haram elements have entered into collaboration with some sections of the bandits attacking the area.

He however added that ISWAP members were finding it hard to enter into the Benin Republic.

“Benin Republic has put a barrier on their border so they are only operating along the periphery of Nigeria border with Benin republic around the Kainji National Park,” he said.

Although Matane did not disclose the steps taken by the government to stop the terrorists from establishing camps in the state, the SSG assured that the state government has taken strategic intelligence reports on their activities and found a way to stop them from setting up camps.

He however confirmed the kidnapping of 22 young girls from Sarkin Daji in the Kurebe area of the state last week by the Boko Haram elements and that the government was working hard to secure the girls’ release.

He said the state government, in the last two years, has spent over N5 billion on security just as 151,380 people were internally displaced within the period.

Matane listed Munya, Shiroro, Mashegu, Rafi, Mariga Lapai and Borgu as the most frequently attacked local government areas in the state.

COAS Harps On Training For Improved Security

Meanwhile, the chief of army staff (COAS), Lt Gen. Farouk Yahaya, has assured that the troops are being trained to beef up security in the country.

The Army chief stated this when he paid a courtesy visit to Niger State Governor Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello at the Government House, Minna.

He reaffirmed the commitment of the Nigerian Army to improved security in the country, noting that it was for that reason that he attended a conference at the Training and Doctrine Command TRADOC in Minna.

While lauding the governor for his support and contributions towards ensuring success in the operations of his personnel in the state, the COAS reiterated that his visit to the state has afforded him the opportunity to meet the troops for a better performance.

The governor, in his response, reiterated the need to secure the country. He said he had a closed door meeting with the security chief where they discussed crucial issues as regards securing the state and Nigeria in general.

Governor Bello expressed optimism that the COAS is capable of providing the needed leadership and support towards achieving the desired peace in the state and country just as he acknowledged that the security chief assumed office at a critical and challenging time for the country.

We Must Seek Diverse Solutions To Security Challenges – Lawan

Relatedly, Senate President Ahmad Lawan has said Nigeria must look beyond the military option in its quest to arrest banditry, militancy and insurgency.

Lawan made this known in his remarks after a point of order raised by Senator Rochas Okorocha who drew the Senate’s attention to the heightening insecurity in Imo State.

The Senate president said the National Assembly has been consistent in providing legislative interventions to address the security challenges in the country.

He said such interventions include job creation, and the introduction of required legislation to promote economic development from local and foreign investments.

“This Senate and, indeed, the entire National Assembly has been very consistent in trying to find some kind of solution – a more permanent solution to ending the security situation in the country and, of course, we will continue to do so.

“(And) I agree that we need to diversify our means of getting the solution to the numerous myriads of security challenges across the country,” Lawan said.

Senator Okorocha, while coming under Order 43 (Personal Explanation) of the Senate Rules, lamented what he described as the “escalating state of insecurity” in Imo State.

Okorocha said, “Where I represent, Mr. President, there is no day that passes in the state without one ugly story of kidnapping, killing, maiming, burning of innocent people’s homes, shops on a daily basis.

“Mr. Senate President, two weeks ago, it was the killing of traditional rulers. The other day, a policeman was killed, and a few days ago, it was the killing of an Army man.

“Again, the killing of innocent souls and burning of people’s houses and homes, Mr. Senate President, has called for serious concern.

“That is why I deem it fit to bring to the notice of this red chamber and by extension, the Federal Republic of Nigeria, that something must be done to guarantee the safety of lives and properties of citizens of Imo state.

“But most importantly, I think the matter requires some form of engagement to really find out what the nitty gritty is and resolve them accordingly.

“Because over time, the military and the police and other security agencies are involved, but it seems to be escalating on a daily basis.

“So, I am only informing you and, by extension, that we should find a way of resolving this matter so that peace may reign in that land,” he said.