Niger State has received N28 billion for federal government’s Special Intervention Programme (SIP) in the state in five years.

The focal person of the programme in Niger State Barrister Amina Gwer told journalists yesterday in Minna that the federal government signed a memorandum of understanding with the state government towards the implementation of various intervention programmes.

She said that a total of 19, 753 households across the 274 political wards from the 25 local government areas benefited from the conditional cash transfer to the tune of N3.8 billion.

She said through SIP an additional N951 .6 million was spent on tradermoni and marketmoni for 62, 112 beneficiaries.

According to her, the ongoing home grown school feeding programme has gulped the sum of N12billion for the feeding of 14,000 public primary school pupils across the 25 local government areas of Niger State.

She also added that a total of 12, 171 graduates benefitted from the N-power scheme, a component of SIP in Niger State costing N11 billion from 2016-2017.

Gwer said the beneficiaries were not selected based on political consideration and debunked insinuations that the programmes were aimed at patronising only the members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).