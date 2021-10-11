Niger State government has approved the reconstruction of the General Hospital in Tunga Magajiya, Rijau local government area of the state that has never undergone any major repairs since 1949.

The commissioner for health, Dr Mohammed Makusidi, represented by the permanent secretary, Dr Mohammed Gana disclosed this to journalists at the Government House, Minna.

He said the hospital built since 1949 has been in a dilapidated condition and needed urgent attention.

“Since the establishment of the hospital in 1949, no major work has been done on the structure. So the state government had deemed it fit to reconstruct the hospital,” he added.

He said, initially, the project was to gulp N1.3 billion but following a series of deliberations it was scaled down to N838 million.

The commissioner said the project would be done in phases, explaining that the 1st phase will gulp N219 million, 2nd phase, N236 million and the 3rd phase N206 million respectively.

According to him, the facility is a 150-bed space and the work will be done via contract financing and, if satisfactory, the contractor will be paid 60 per cent and the remaining payment done after the completion of the project.

While saying that the scope of work will include the construction, furnishing and equipping of the facility, he stated that the facility will have an administrative block, male and female ward, male and female surgical ward, borehole and other facilities.

He disclosed that funds have been appropriated for the project in the 2021 budget, thus it will be rolled over to 2022, and completed within nine months.