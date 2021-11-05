Niger State governor Abubakar Sani Bello has disclosed that the local collection of cattle tax also known as “Dogali” will be reintroduced in the state to fight banditry and cattle rustling in the state.

The state governor stated this while speaking with journalists in Minna, yesterday. He said that the measure will also enable the government to have requisite information on the number of cows and their movements within the state.

“We have devised new strategies to check the activities of bandits and cattle rustlers in the state which I will not divulge here. However, I can tell you that we have had an expanded security meeting recently during which we decided on the introduction of a cattle tax known as Dogali,” he said.

According to him, the traditional institutions in the state would be strengthened while a Committee of Royal Fathers headed by Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar will ensure the successful implementation of the new policy.

He said that the activities of Boko Haram, bandits and other criminal elements have greatly reduced in the state due to synergy amongst security agencies.

He said the general security situation has improved due to renewed synergy between security agencies fighting the war, while attacks by the criminals are no more frequent except in isolated cases.

The governor added that cattle rustling has also reduced because the routes through which they steal cows have been blocked and therefore commended the security agencies for performing up to expectations while regretting that some of them lost their lives.