Niger State government has sought for the understanding of the organised labour in its decision to pay 70 per cent of the workers and political appointees salary for the month of November.

This is just as the labour insisted on payment of100 per cent of the workers’ salary.

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello in a release signed by the chief press secretary, Mrs Mary Berje, attributed the decision to shortfall in the expected receipts of the state.

The Niger State governor said that the decision was sequel to “the short fall from the Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC), as well as Internally Generated Revenue IGR of the state.”

“Governor Abubakar Sani Bello, described the situation as unfortunate especially now that the economy is hitting hard on people due to recession.” the statement read in part.

The governor, however, said the decision was temporal as he was hopeful that soonest the situation would improve.

While noting that the situation was peculiar to Niger state alone, he said the short fall was caused by the general economic situation in the country suffered at all states in Nigeria.