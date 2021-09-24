The International Fund For Agricultural Development (IFAD) has been charged to strengthen their support for rural farmers in Niger State.

Speaking during the presentation of the organisation on it’s activities at the conference hall of the ministry recently, The permanent secretary to the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Idris Usman Gbogan, lauded IFAD on it’s activities and promised the support of the ministry at all times.

He tasked the organisation to strengthen their support to the rural farmers, in an effort to achieve food sufficiency and better the lot of farmers in the state.

The permanent secretary advised the organisation to introduce weekly Radio programmes on it’s activities, to improve on production.

The coordinator of IFAD, Mathew Ahmed, in his presentation, has assured farmers of unflinching support to agricultural activities aimed at boosting food sufficiency in the state and beyond.

The director, while presenting the score card for achievements of the organisation, pointed out that IFAD, under value additional activities has constructed six rice processing centres that are fully equipped.

He also stated that branding and packaging of milled rice, as well as processing garri by the local processor’s, have added value to their products leading to increase in demand and income of women.

He further noted that under training and capacity building, processors were trained on the use of improved agro processing technologies and equipments, including new improved per boiling technologies among others.