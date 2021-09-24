An online newspaper, Politics Today, has declared Senator Sani Musa representing Niger East senatorial district as its Lawmaker of the Year 2021 as part of activities marking the second anniversary of the newspaper.

Presenting the award to the lawmaker on Thursday in Abuja, representative of the newspaper’s management and Editor-in-Chief, Nasir Dambatta, said it was in recognition of the sterling contributions of the lawmaker to improving the lives of his constituents by initiating the “highest number of Bills, numbering 26 (among the top ten newbies of the 9th Senate); scholarships to support academic excellence among youths, women and children; and supporting party structure for democratic success at all levels.”

Dambatta said the other reasons the management of the newspaper recognised Senator Musa for the award included recognition of his outstanding courage and patriotism in upholding the highest values of integrity and professionalism in political services with sound moral for national rebirth and developmentl.

It would be recalled that during the newspaper’s first anniversary last year, it partnered Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) to honour Senator Aliyu Magatakardan Wammako (Sokoto), Senator Bala Ibn Na’Allah (Kebbi), and Dr. Dauda Lawal Dare (Zamfara), among a host of others.

According to Dambatta, the award is being handed to the recipients individually in obedience to COVID-19 protocol, which frowns at public gathering of too many persons.

Meanwhile, new political groups have started emerging across Northern and Southern Nigeria, endorsing Senator Sani Musa for the position of national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).