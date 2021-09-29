Niger State government has begun the process of institutionalising e-procurement with N167.5 million for centralise software.

The permanent secretary and head of public procurement board, Alhaji Shehu Jibrin who gave the overview of the e-procurement implementation in the state said four ministries have been selected for the pilot scheme.

The ministries he listed for the pilot scheme were, Ministries of Health, Education, and Agriculture as well as that of Works and Infrastructural Development.

According to him the state through the deliberation of the Nigeria Governors Forum meetings has considered the most common approaches governments across the globe take in establishing e-procurement solution.

Consequently, he said the state has decided to embark on the deployment of a centralised software to improve procurement practice for increased transparency and value for money.

He said the state governor Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello has approved USD 356,612.50, the equivalent of N167.5 million for supply, installation, recurrent cost and applicable taxes for the centralised software.

Jibrin explained that the decision to save cost was informed by the dwindling revenue accruing to the state, saying that the e-procurement will be implemented via specified disbursement link indicator for cost savings.