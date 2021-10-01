The Secretary to Niger State Government (SSG), Alhaji Ahmed Matane, led a delegation of senior state officials to Federal Ministry of Works to synergise on the way to better the state of Lambata – Lapai-Bida road.

The team which consists of commissioners for Works, Hon Mamman Musa; Information, Alhaji Muhammad Sani Idris, permanent secretary, Ministry for Works, Dr Imam, director, Civil Engineering of the Ministry, Engr Tanko Ahmed was received by the permanent secretary, Federal Ministry for Works, Alhaji Babangida Hussaini; the director of Special Project Unit, Dr Aisha Ndayako; director of Federal Highways, Engr Folorunsho Essan and the director North Central Roads, Engr J. Yusuf.

The SSG presented the demands of the state government and implored the Federal Government, through the Federal Ministry of Works, to consider the demands.

For short term measures, the SSG appealed to the Federal Ministry of Works to, as a matter of urgency, begin repairs of all bad portions from Lambata to Lapai, and from Lapai to Agaie to Baddegi to terminate in Bida.

Also, as medium term measures, he said the federal government has taken the right step by awarding road projects from Kontagora to Bangi, Kontagora to Rijau, Birnin Yauri to Rijau and requested the federal government also carry out palliative measures from Mokwa-Tegina – Kaduna.

He said that in the same vein, the Federal Government should station security points on the roads in view of the security challenge, because the Tegina road is the shortest route for articulated vehicles.

While presenting the long term plan, the SSG emphasised that reconstruction of all the mentioned roads, is the only lasting solution and then appealed to the ministry to look into Muye – Lapai road as trailers in their numbers are always using that road as well.

He then reiterated the need to also create alternative routes as contingencies. In light of this, he advised the federal government to consider Kafin Koro-Adunu-Kwakuti road.

The permanent secretary who invited the director of Highways in the ministry, Engr Folorunsho Essan, to respond on the preparations for the work on Lambata – Bida road said work has commenced.

He said that what delayed the work was the blockade of the road, but now that the road was opened, work has commenced.

The permanent secretary thanked the SSG and his team and emphasised the need for constant communication and synergy, between the State Government and the ministry to avoid unfortunate occurrences such as the one that led to the blockage of the road by articulated vehicles.