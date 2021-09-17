The Special Adviser to the Governor and Focal Person of the National Home Grown School Feeding Programme in Niger State, Amina Musa Gu’ar, has said that enrolment into schools in the state has increased by 35 percent due to the programme.

She told Journalists in Minna that attendance of children in schools has noticeably increased as a result of the food being served by the programme.

Reviewing the activities of the programme from 2016 till date, she said the federal government had spent over N28billion in the state on four programmes namely: Home Grown School Feeding Programme, Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme and the N-power, Conditional Cash Transfer.

ADVERTISEMENT

She claimed that the School Feeding Programme alone has created over 14,000 jobs so far, disclosing that the national office of the HGSFP was planning to increase the cost of feeding a child above the current N70.

The focal person pointed out that the programme was currently feeding 560,000 pupils in 2,663 schools accross the state with 5,971 cooks engaged.

According to her, the pupils in the state were fed every school day from Monday to Friday, with rice, beans, bread, yam, eggs and soya bean cheese, supplied by 1146 local farmers whom she disclosed are encouraged to add value to their produce and increase yields.

Amina Gu’ar explained that the massive value chain created by the programme for the local farmers, aggregators, suppliers, cooks and others in the state was unquantifiable.