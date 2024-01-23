The Niger State Government has filed lawsuits against North-South Power Company Limited and Mainstream Energy Solutions Limited at the Federal High Court in Minna for nonpayment of ground rents and land charges spanning from 2017 to 2022.

The lawsuits also involve the Federal Ministry of Power and the Nigeria Electricity Liability Management Company.

The State Internal Revenue Service, acting as the plaintiff, is seeking approximately ₦140bn owed by the power-generating companies to the state during the specified period.

In two separate cases, the State Internal Revenue Service has asked the court to declare its authority to demand all outstanding ground rents and land charges related to the landed property and facilities utilised by the defendants in the state.

Counsel to the plaintiff, Mohammed Ndayako, SAN, and Aliyu Lemu, SAN, are seeking a court order directing the defendants to pay the accrued charges.

Additionally, they request the court to instruct the defendants to pay ten percent interest per annum on the judgement sum until fully settled and cover the litigation costs.

In the first case, involving North-South Power Company Limited, the defendant was absent from court, while in the second case, involving Mainstream Energy Solutions Limited, its counsel was present.

Justice Abdullahi Mohammed Dan-Ige has adjourned the case to February 19, 2024, to allow for the service of court processes to the absent defendants.