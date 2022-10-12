Niger State government has flagged off the training of youth 100,000 in the use of renewable home solar systems.

The training tagged “Off Grid Training Programme” was held at Safara Motel in Kontagora local government area of the state at the weekend and is part of a renewed effort towards achieving affordable and clean energy; goal 7 of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The state director-general of SDGs, Mohammed Bashar Yakubu Harka explained that the participants were drawn from the eight local government areas in the northern region of the state.

Harka disclosed that the state government through the SDGs was in a partnership with A-Solar Group of Companies to train Youths and women in the use of home solar systems across the three geopolitical zones of the State.

He said the state government was ready to empower the youths and women in the Home Solar Systems at a subsidized cost stressing that the training would be carried out in Zone A and Zone B to also afford the youth to be self-reliant.