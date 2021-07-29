Niger State government is set to connect 14,000 new water lines and target N150 million monthly as additional revenue through the new connections.

The managing director of Niger State Water and Sewage Corporation, Engr. Hassan Muhammad Tsado while handing over the project documents to contractors and consultants yesterday said it was part of efforts to provide residents of Niger state with access to clean and healthy water

The contractor and consultants will handle the United State Agency International Development (USAID) water projects in the state.

He said the 14, 000 new lines are not for only individuals but include households and businesses which will translate into a revenue leap.

The managing director said the state is targeting huge amount of money pointing out that it will be more than triple of what they are generating

He said the target is about N120 to N150 million monthly “which is going to be a far cry from where we are now as we are presently under N20million monthly.

We want to move quickly to 150million in order to eliminate all operational expenditure subvention that we get from government and government would be able to deploy the resources to other sectors,” he added