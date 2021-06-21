Niger State government is to receive $20 million for COVID-19 action recovery and economic stimulus programme (NG-CARE) supported by World Bank.

This was made known by the chairman federal cares technical committee Mr Aso Vakporaye while on a courtesy call to Governor Abubakar Sani Bello at Government House Minna.

Vakporaye said that the federal government assessment and readiness team were in Niger State to assess the readiness of the state to implement the CARES programme.

He harped on the need for the state government to provide permanent office accommodation for proper monitoring to enable the state benefit fully from the programme.

The governor who was represented by the deputy governor Ahmed Mohammed Ketso assured of the government’s readiness to ensure judicious use of the fund.

Abubakar Sani Bello commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the initiative saying that it was a laudable step towards stimulating the economy for recovery.

