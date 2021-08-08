ADVERTISEMENT

Impressed by the ongoing construction and remodeling of a world-class sporting facilities in Kaduna State, the commissioner of Youth and Sports Niger State, Hon Emmanuel Umar has hinted on ensuring that his State replicate such facilities.

Hon Umar who was spotted at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium on Saturday, while taking a look at the tartan tracks, football field at the main bowl and other facilities, said, his State is not just going to replicate what he has seen in Kaduna, but will attempt to supersede it.

Speaking to newsmen he said “I am here in Kaduna to see some of the sporting facilities and see how we can replicate and where possible supercede what is here in Niger State”.

According to him, the Niger State Governor, Alhaji Sani Bello has mandated the ministry to take sports to greater heights, beyond merely competition, to become a thriving business for youth in the State.

“Niger is known for so many sports like hockey, handball, basketball, football and many others that are thriving well in the State.

“Previous administrations ignored sports, but coming on board of Governor Sani Bello has made a difference.

“We are not seeing sports as just games but as big business through which several youth can be empowered and earn a living,” he said.

On the State’s performance at the last National Sports Festival (NSF) Edo 2020 held earlier this year, he said they didn’t do badly but that there is room for improvement.

“Last NSF, our outing on medal table we got 12 medals, we dominated wrestling, we got three gold medals in the sport.

“His Excellency has tasked us to start preparing towards next NSF,” he said.

Ahead of the 2021 National Youth Games (NYG), the commissioner said that they have already started preparing and would shock other States.

“For NYG, I met with my team few days ago, we are preparing and will commence camping soon, we would shock you guys,” he declared

On Niger State owned football club, Niger Tornadoes, he said plans are on to pull it out of the woods, back to its prominence on the NIgeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

“At a point, Niger Tornadoes were relegated. We are correcting the problems and would bounce back soon.

“Just as today everyone is cheering Akwa United for a brilliant outing that led to picking the league title, soon same would be said for Tornadoes,” he assured.