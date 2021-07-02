Niger State Ministry of Education in collaboration with the United Nations Children’s Education Fund (UNICEF), has engaged traditional leaders on sustainability of its Girl Education Project (GEP3).

Niger State Commissioner Of Education Hajiya Hannatu Jibrin Salihu, who declared the meeting open, described traditional rulers as “people whose opinions is respected by members of their communities, hence the need to engage them to ensure that all school-age children enroll, remain, and complete school.

The commissioner called on the traditional rulers to take up the enrollment drive campaign to nooks and crannies of their communities in order to reduce the menace of out-of-school children and assured of government support.

She said the time has come to reach out to parents and guardians under their domain to ensure their children are enrolled in school, retained and at least complete their basic education.

In his remarks, the education officer, UNICEF Kaduna Field Office, Mr Francis Elisha explained that the objective of the meeting was for the establishment of community accountability system , sustainability of GEP3 and to sensitise the traditional rulers on the project.

Mr Francis maintained that UNICEF has been supporting the state to implement the GEP3 for a decade now, thus “ It is important for traditional rulers at the community level to come together and have a common understanding of GEP3, to discuss and commit to the sustainability of the project,” he added.

He noted that the traditional rulers and education secretaries were from nine UNICEF focus local governments and solicited their commitments to the sustainability of the project, as it comes to an end in June.

Some of the participants in their separate contributions Isah Alhassan, from Edati Local Government, said he would meet with parents, pupils, education policy-makers at the grassroots level to ensure that children are enrolled in school and know the importance of western education.

“I will sensitise my people on the need to have western education, ensure the children are in school at the time they are supposed to be there and ensure teachers and school-based committee are committed to their jobs,” he said.

Another participant, Mohammed Madaki, acting district head of Madaka, gave assurance that he will continue to champion the campaign for girl-child education in the area and ensure that every parent sponsors their girl-child to school.