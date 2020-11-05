By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

2018 winner of the Prudent Energy Handball Premier League Niger United are without a win in the 2020 edition ongoing at Indoor Sports Hall Package B of the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

The former Africa Champion lost their 4th straight match in the league after they succumbed to the super power of Safety Shooters 24-22 in a match day 5 tie on Wednesday.

Niger United coach, Yekini Adebayo had blamed the woes of the team on the exodus of players who left for other teams in an interview with HFN TV and the match against Safety Shooters was a suppose to be the beginning of a redemption for the Minna based team.

Safety Shooters have now won all of their matches played in the league so far.

In other matches played in the men category, Rima Strikers defeated Confluence Stars 32-27 while Delta Force couldn’t match up to the gun blazing COAS Shooters as they lost to the Army Boys 34-25.

Kada Stars, meanwhile, shined over Borno Spiders with a 30-27 win.

In the women category, Imo Grasshoppers put aside the disappointment of match day 4 as they ruthlessly defeated Benue Queens 28-16 while defending champion Safety Babes won Kada Queens 25-20.

Meanwhile, Former Champion Plateau Peacocks had to dig deep to defeat Defender Babes 18-15.

Match Day 5 Results

FEMALE

Benue Queens — Imo Grasshoppers 16–28.

Kada Queens — Safety Babes 20–25.

Defender Babes — Plateau Peacocks 15–18

MALE–

Rima Strikers — Confluence Stars 32–27.

COAS Shooters – Delta Force 34-25

Kada Stars – Borno Spiders 30-27

Niger United – Safety Shooters 24-22