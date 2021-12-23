Nigerdock Limited, has recognised and honoured 40 employees at a long service award ceremony in recognition of their dedication, loyalty, and commitment to the company.

Speaking on the commendations, the chief executive officer and managing director of Nigerdock, Maher Jarmakani said, “The Company is a family and the unwavering affinity and longevity our employees continue to embody helps to sustain this familial framework.

“It is an honour to acknowledge and applaud each recipient for their loyalty and dedicated service, as so many of our people have spent such a significant part of their working lives at Nigerdock. These are milestones that we are extremely proud of, as they underscore our human-centric approach alongside the requisite symbiosis between an organisation and its people to strengthen reputation, brand, and business performance.”

Awards and gifts were presented to 40 employees who have served the company for 10, 15, 20, 25, and 30 years. Fifteen employees were awarded for 10 years of service; five employees for 15 years of service; 16 employees for 20 years of service; three employees for 25 years of service; and one employee was honoured for 30 years of service. The recipients work across Nigerdock’s Ship Repair, Facilities Management, and Corporate divisions.

Speaking, chief Human Resource officer, Nigerdock, Daniel Ayscough said “This is another noteworthy feat in our growth story, and despite pandemic-induced global workforce unpredictability and disruptions, our people continue to believe and fulfill our vision to be the best in our sector.

“This celebration of our seasoned personnel is definitely a testament to the people strengths and prospects of our organization, and in turn reaffirms our in-house knowledge-sharing opportunities, substantial scale up of skills, competencies, and capabilities, and further positioning for talent acquisition.”

Nigerdock is a maritime company and operates the multipurpose seaport in Lagos on Snake Island servicing blue chip clients in the shipping, logistics, manufacturing, and offshore sectors. The company’s strategic diversification also includes terminal operations, cargo handling, ship repair, and facilities management. Its infrastructure is located on over 250 hectares including quaysides, container terminals, stacking areas, dry docks, warehouses, workshops, offices, and residences. Nigerdock also offers property and business set up solutions, along with free zone registration and customised development.

