Nigeria and 31 other countries have pledged to restore about 128 million hectares of forest and other degraded landscape, across Africa.

Minister of state for environment, Sharon Ikeazor, stated this while delivering her keynote address at the inaugural meeting of AFRI100 National Stakeholders’ Platform on Degraded Forest and Landscape in Abuja.

Represented by the director press Ministry of Environment, Saghir el- Mohammed, she said African Forest Restoration Initiative (AFRI100) is a country-led effort to restore 100 million hectares of forest and degraded landscape, across Africa by 2030.

She explained that AFRI100 would accelerate achievement of food security, increase climate change resilience and mitigation, as well as combat rural poverty.

Ikeazor, disclosed that 13 billion hectares of forest are lost to land conversion for agricultural uses such as pastures and cropland.

She however, pointed out that the use of the multi-stakeholder and multi-sectoral approach is very appropriate for a successful forest and landscape restoration in Africa.

Earlier in his welcome address, the permanent secretary Ministry of Environment, Engr. Hassan Musa said African leaders have known for over six years ago that the degradation of Africa’s agricultural land is a threat to economic and environmental stability in the continent.

He said the AFR 100 initiative was borne to reverse degradation in the forest and landscape, hence the commitment to restore 100 million hectares in response to the Bonn Challenge.

“To date, 32 African countries have pledged to restore 128 million hectares of degraded and deforested landscape, and our country Nigeria joined this initiative in 2017 by pledging to restore 4 million hectares by 2030,” he said.

He said the AFR100 stakeholder platform aims to create awareness, promote sustainable practices, serve as a framework for the exchange of experiences, sharing of results and dissemination of information on restoration activities in the country, it would also present an opportunity for public and private sectors to demonstrate large scale transformative action to restore degraded land.