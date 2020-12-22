ADVERTISEMENT

By Anthony Ada Abraham,

Dr Luke Okojie, the Managing Director of Accolade Communications Limited and Author of Audacious, recently unveiled his Fifth book – ‘Nigeria @60 – 60 Leaders Par Excellence’.

The book, poised to reawaken a consciousness of selfless service of Nigeria and her journey to nationhood was unveiled to the public on the 12th of December 2020 at the International Chamber of Commerce of Industry, Lagos by Professor Olusesan Oliyide of Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye, Ogun State, Nigeria.

In a statement issued issued by Dr. Okojie, he describes the book as a compendium comprising notable Nigerians and others who have shown binding commitment and outright dedication in building and revamping our fatherland since independence till date.

He added that “there are individuals who have selflessly and sacrificially contributed in their little way to the growth and development of this country. The growth and development of every sector of the economy have been boosted with their unreserved contributions, and yet some of them seemed unnoticed, unrecognized and unrecorded”.

The publisher of ‘Nigerian Role Models’ and ‘Accolade International Magazine’ as well as Nigerian @ 50, Dr Okojie, explained that it was a Herculean task compiling, accessing and appraising the long list of individuals at his disposal.

“In so doing, a critical evaluation was done, and unsurprisingly, the list remains endless and unexhausted. However, some Nigerians and others had stood out to be counted when the clarion call was made”.

While addressing salient areas in the book, he further reiterated that the book, ‘Nigeria @ 60: 60 Leaders Par Excellence’, comprises volumes 1 and 2, that is, each volume consisted of 60 Nigerians and others totalling 120.