Access Bank Plc is set to reward 14 customers with N1 million each in the DiamondXtra independence splash, in commemoration of Nigeria’s 61-year independence anniversary.

Speaking to journalists in Lagos recently, executive director, Retail Banking, Access Bank, Victor Etuokwu said: “The DiamondXtra Independence Splash draw which is going to take place on October 1, is a testimony to our commitment to empower Nigerians financially; irrespective of their educational, religious and social status.

“We will be rewarding 14 customers, two from each geographical zone in Nigeria with N1 million each. This is our own little way of giving back and empowering our loyal customers.”

The bank, he said, will also be giving out N5 million monthly to customers who participate in its daily cluster draws across the nation through associations, societies, market, clubs, among others.

Customers in any of these clusters, he added, stand a chance to win cash prizes ranging from N10,000 to N50,000.

According to him, the DiamondXtra independence splash draw is open to new and existing customers of Access Bank. “To be part of the winning train, simply fund your DiamondXtra account with a minimum of N5,000 or more and stand a chance to become a winner in the Independence Splash and Quarterly draws.’’

Speaking further, group head, Consumer Banking, Access Bank, Adaeze Umeh said the scheme is one of the many ways the bank creates value and meets the needs of its loyal customers, noting that, the bank has kept its promise of keeping the initiative alive for more than a decade and has changed the lives of over 22,000 customers with cash prizes of over N5 billion.

She added, “apart from the Diamondxtra Independence Splash draw to reward lucky customers with N1 million in all geographical zones, we are also going to reward more winners in the Diamondxtra quarterly draw which will take place mid-October.”