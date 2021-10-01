As Nigeria celebrate her 61st independence anniversary, a Group, Atiku Kawai Media Group has called on the Federal Government to wake up to its responsibility by finding solutions to the nation’s worsening socio-economic and security challenges

This was contained in statement signed by the group’s. national publicity secretary,

Abdurrahman Suleiman and made available to journalist in Abuja on Friday

According to him, the independence anniversary was a day to honour the struggles of many brave hearts who fought for the country’s sovereignty.

“Over the years, we were acclaimed as the giant of Africa through excellence in virtually all aspects of life, a height our past heroes and we, all laboured for.

“The prevailing predicaments in our contemporary society posed serious threats to National integration, growth and development, a situation we all, never wished for.

“We call on the government to ameliorate worsening socio-economic conditions bedevilling the Nigerian polity and cement our sovereignty with sustainable development

“Remember; united we stand, divided we fall. Independence Day is a reminder for us that we all are Nigerians first irrespective of our diversity.

“We must remain free in our minds, let our faith show in disposition and words, remain proud of the country that we stand for, and do all we can to make the country better for all of us. Happy Independence Day!”.