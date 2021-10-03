Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom yesterday said there is nothing positive to celebrate on the occasion of Nigeria’s 61st independence anniversary as banditry, Boko Haram and unknown gunmen have taken over the country and as such, the country at 61 is merely celebrating insecurity and corruption.

The governor who spoke at an interdenominational church service organized by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Benue State in conjunction with the state government to mark Nigeria at 61 said based on this, Benue State had resorted to celebrate God.

“Nigeria has nothing to celebrate at 61 because we the leaders are mediocres, sycophants, we have failed in our responsibility to protect the citizenry, blood shed, unemployment and poverty have taken over the country.

“What are we celebrating? Is it the humanitarian crisis all over the country? Is it banditry, Boko Haram or unknown gunmen? We have a nothing to show for Nigeria at 61, that is why we in Benue State have resorted to celebrate God for keeping us alive despite the spate of insecurity,” he said.

According to the governor, corruption has taken over the country.

“Is it the economy that we celebrate? Where the naira is almost N600 per dollar, so for now let us not deceive ourselves that we as a nation have come a long way, yes 61 years is a long way but we have been taken backward by the APC-led administration,” he added.

Speaking on the recent PDP meeting in Abuja, the governor said the party had resolved that all the positions that were occupied by the South should go to the North and those that were occupied by the North should go to the South.

On the resignation of his appointees, the governor said the idea was to give them more time to consult with their people, adding that their positions would soon be replaced.

He denied having any anointed candidate to replace him in 2023, saying, “I am not God, so I don’t anoint people, whoever emerges as the party’s candidate will be the person I will work with.”

The state chairman of CAN, Rev Akpen Leva, said with the alarming level of insecurity, poverty and hunger in the country, one cannot celebrate amidst tears.

According to him, the leadership of the country has taken it 40 years backward. “How can you celebrate when you cannot travel safely on the roads? How can you celebrate when your child whom you managed to train has graduated from the university and cannot get a job and is still up to you for his or her upkeep?” he said.

He said farmer were wallowing in pain and hunger in camps.

“Is that what we are celebrating? For us in Benue the best way is to turn into God and celebrate Him for bringing us this far,” he added.