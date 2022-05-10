Ahead of 2023 presidential election, Nigeria is not just in search of a leader, but a leader that can make a radical transformational difference. Nigeria is indeed in search of such a catalytic leader. A leader in the mold of Paul Kegame of Rwanda, Lee Kuan Yew of Singapore or Deng Xiaoping of China.

We don’t need a leader that would build on the past, we don’t need a traditional leader myopic in outlook and restrained in execution, we don’t need a leader for whom the usual is good enough, we need a leader who will look at Nigeria’s lacklustre past with scorn and who will erect the future with hope! We need leaders who are ashamed of how low we have sunk as a nation!

We need people who have both the energy to work and the strength of character to insist only on the best for our traumatised nation.

According renowned Physicist and thinker Albert Einstein, “Insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.”

But that is exactly what we are doing. How can we desire a change from the way things are done when our leadership recruitment system is so flawed? In most of the political parties the process of leadership selection is defective. Take a cursory look at the process of nominating a presidential candidate in any of the parties, especially the two major political parties in the country and you will see where we are getting it wrong.

Over 60 per cent of those who would elect the presidential candidate are statutory delegates-former presidents, former vice presidents, former governors, former deputy governors, former senators, former House of Representatives members, former state House of Assembly members and of course incumbent elected officials of government at all levels. This begs the question, how could the same set of people who are responsible for the sorry state of the country be the ones to select the next president of the country? That is why we are where we are as a nation.

In 1849, French writer Jean-Baptiste Alphonse Karr wrote “plus ça change, plus c’est la même chose “ – the more things change, the more they stay the same. Turbulent changes do not affect reality on a deeper level other than to cement the status quo. This is what we are facing today. The change of 2015 has not given us the change we wanted. Things have remained the same, including the leadership recruitment process. The time has come to do away with this internal party recruitment process and put another in its place a system that would help to create the real change we need. We must campaign and canvass that the statutory delegate system be changed or jettisoned for 100 percent elective delegate system. Unless that is done, we will be running around in circles. And this faulty system is why many of the presidential aspirants have not articulated any policy direction that is radically different from where we are. Their campaign for delegates votes had been colourless, without direction beyond saying that they will improve the security of the country, provide employment and revamp the economy, even without specifics on how they are going to do it. The aspirants’ promises are no different from the promises of those who came before them since 1999. Many of the aspirants are relying on the use of money to have their way instead of ideas that are supposed to show how they are going to reposition the country. How long can we continue like this? This is no longer tolerable. That is why we need a transformational leader this time around. A glance at the structures of the parties in the country showed that they copied many of the bad ways of the past that has led to the underdevelopment of this great nation! You don’t cure malaria by exposing yourself to more mosquito bites! Transformational leadership is defined as a leadership approach that causes change in individuals and social systems.

In its ideal form, it creates valuable and positive change in the

followers with the end goal of developing and transforming a people, a nation, a country. Enacted in its authentic form, transformational leadership enhances the motivation, morale and performance of followers through a variety of ways. These include connecting the follower’s sense of identity and self to the mission and the collective identity of the country. A transformational leader must be a role model for followers. He must be able to inspire the citizenry! He must challenge citizens to take greater ownership for the country! A transformational leader drives innovation and inspires new ways of thinking, harnessing a country’s creativity to respond to change.

Transformational leadership focuses on empowering others and inspiring change. The virtues of a transformational leader include; Openness to new thinking. Transformational leaders are constantly open to innovation wherever it may arise. They constantly look for opportunities to do things differently and are always open to new ideas, no matter where those ideas may present themselves!

Transformational leadership often involves shifting people’s views on how things should work. To do so, it’s necessary to understand the rationale behind people’s current mindsets and how to shift their thinking. The transformational leader needs to understand where people are coming from and convince them to step outside of their comfort

zone. This requires two separate skills: empathy and the ability to inspire confidence. It’s not enough for transformational leaders to request — or even inspire — ideas. They also need to make their colleagues and team members feel bold enough to share those ideas.

Transformational leaders hear ideas with an open mind and respond without judgment or finality. They commit to employing active listening techniques so that their team members feel seen, understood and respected. With these methods in place, they inspire others to excel!

No transformation can happen without some risk of failure. A transformational leader needs to be willing to consider those risks and what they might mean for the future of the country. If the benefits of an idea outweigh the risks, the leader must be willing to pursue it further if it seems feasible. The leader also has to recognize when the risk is too great, and a different approach is needed. Any leader who plans to succeed and inspire others must be willing to own the results of his actions, good or bad. No leader inspires confidence if they demand that others take the fall when an idea fails.

You can now understand why Nigerian leaders have no respect from the citizens. It is because they have no sense of responsibility. Even with thousands in captivity and many other thousands murdered, our leaders carry on as if all is well.

Transformational leaders assume responsibility for each of their decisions. This idea of blaming the army or security agencies is not on. They have a commander in chief. Blaming NNPC is not good enough, they have a minister. A transformational leader takes responsibility and so do his appointees. When the boss is irresponsible, irresponsibility permeates the whole system.

The country does not need nepotistic, autocratic, ethnocentric, loquacious and sentimental leader in 2023 who would add to the country’s woes. The country needs foresighted leader. This nation that holds a lot of promise for its inhabitants, the African continent and the world should not be entrusted in the hands of individuals who in normal climes should limit their aspirations to councillorships.

There are not more than two presidential aspirants across the two major parties that deserve a chance to lead this country in 2023. Let us not reinforce failure again in 2023. Let the delegates and the parties elect transformational individuals who are capable of shouldering the enormous burden of transforming this great nation!

MAY NIGERIA REBOUND