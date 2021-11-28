The chairman of Atiku Abubakar 2023 Presidential Campaign Organization, Chief Raymond Dokpesi, has chastised the All Progressives Congress-led federal government under the headship of President Muhammadu Buhari, describing the nation as a sinking ship.

He spoke when the “Salvage Nigeria Group”, a team urging former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, to recontest for president in 2023, visited the leadership of the People’s Democratic Party in Nasarawa State soliciting for support.

Dokpesi said the PDP won the 2019 presidential seat in Nasarawa State but it was overturned by the ruling APC, recalling that the electoral umpire, INEC and the APC brought in result sheets from Borno State where there was a bomb blast less than two hours to the 2023 election.

“In Yobe State, the APC presidential candidate scored 1.9m votes while Atiku Abubakar polled 42,000 while in Kano State APC got 1.7m votes while Atiku Abubakar polled 39,000 votes”.

He said the 2019 presidential election in Kano was marred by underage voters.

He said insecurity bites harder as citizens are killed left, right and centre while students and pupils are kidnapped without any effort by security agencies to stop it, adding that the country is a theater of death.

“Over 14m pupils in Nigeria are out of school due to the unabated skirmishes, banditry, kidnapping,” he said, adding that the only person that would salvage the country is Atiku Abubakar.

He said public hospitals in the country are mere consulting centres for the hopeless and hapless people.

“Before independence we were told that it would be good for us but things are going backward,” he said.

The chairman of the campaign team opined that the principal responsibility of a responsible government is the protection of lives and properties.

“It is only in Nasarawa State that Muslims and Christians are living side by side,” he added.

On the state of the economy, Dokpesi described the Buhari administration as a mirage with a devalued naira. He said during the reign of Good luck Jonathan the dollar was 165 and now is 500 naira per dollar.

He urged the people of Nasarawa State to come out en masse to acquire their voters card with the ongoing voters registeration exercise.

The state chairman of the PDP, Hon Francis Orogu, said the APC rigged 2019 election in Nasarawa State.