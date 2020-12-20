BY PATIENCE IVIE IHEJIRIKA |

A new report by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) on HIV in Nigerian children has revealed that the country accounts for about 15 percent of global AIDS-related deaths in children and adolescents.

According to the report, which was released to commemorate this year’s world AID Day, about 22,000 new infections occurred in children aged 0 to 14 years in 2019, with 13,000 AIDS-related deaths in children.

The report called on the Nigerian governments and others to protect, sustain and accelerate progress in fighting childhood HIV by maintaining essential health services and strengthening health systems.

UNICEF Nigeria Representative, Peter Hawkins, said that, “Hundreds of thousands of children continue to suffer the impacts of the HIV epidemic. Children are still getting infected at alarming rates, and they are dying from AIDS. Even with improvements in recent years, access to HIV treatment for children and adolescents is unacceptably low and more needs to be done to ensure that children get the treatment they need and deserve.”

World Health Organisation (WHO) regional director for Africa, Dr Matshidiso Moeti, said children living with HIV are not adequately identified for HIV treatment.

To avert this looming danger resulting from alarming indices of new HIV infection in children, experts and women living with HIV in the country have identified prevention of mother to child transmission as apt, and therefore, called for government’s support for the programme, if the country must achieve its target.

Meanwhile, women living with HIV are giving the PMCT programme a boost by volunteering to work as mentor mothers in health facilities.

They also serve as community pharmacists by helping in drug distribution and counselling for people living with HIV in communities.

However, LEADERSHIP Sunday findings revealed that the mentors were supported by the American government. Unfortunately, the American government has withdrawn its support and the Nigerian government is yet to take ownership.

In an exclusive interview with the national coordinator, Association of Women Living with HIV in Nigeria (ASWHAN), Assumpa Ukam, she confirmed the withdrawal of the American government, adding that they had notified the Nigerian government ahead of its withdrawal but that the federal government is not taking ownership of the programme.

According to her, “If nothing is done to invest in people living with HIV, it will affect the workforce of women living with HIV at the facility level where they do mentorship. Even babies that were supposed to be born with HIV, they follow up with early diagnosis and the baby will be born HIV negative”.

“If we must get to zero and also achieve ownership and sustainability, the government of Nigeria must invest in the lives of these women because they are contributing to address the issue of HIV in Nigeria”.

“PMCT counselling is very important because some people are taking the drugs but they don’t even know what they are taking, so, these counselors are very important”.