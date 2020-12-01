By Royal Ibeh,

Almost 15 per cent of global AIDS-related deaths in children and adolescents globally occur in Nigeria, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), says in a report.

The UNICEF report released on Tuesday, stated that approximately every minute and 40 seconds, a child or young person under the age of 20 was newly infected with HIV last year, bringing the total number of children living with HIV globally to 2.8 million and in Nigeria, about 22,000 new infections occurred in children aged 0 to 14 years in 2019.

The report revealed that 150,000 children aged 0 to 9 years were newly infected with HIV globally, bringing the total number of children in this age group living with HIV to 1.1 million and in Nigeria, 22,000 children aged 0 to 14 years were newly infected with HIV, bringing the total number of children in this age group to 150,000.

170,000 adolescents aged 10 to 19 were newly infected with HIV globally, bringing the total number of adolescents living with HIV to 1.7 million says the report while 10,000 adolescents aged 10 to 19 were newly infected with HIV in Nigeria, bringing the total number of adolescents living with HIV to 110,000

130,000 adolescent girls were newly infected with HIV in 2019 globally, compared with 44,000 adolescent boys and in Nigeria, 7,100 adolescent girls were newly infected with HIV in 2019, compared with 3,100 adolescent boys, the report revealed.

The report further revealed that the total number of AIDS-related deaths of children and adolescents was 110,000 globally; 79,000 aged 0 to 9 years and 34,000 aged 10-19 and in Nigeria, the total number of AIDS-related deaths of children and adolescents was 16,200; 13,000 aged 0-14 years and 3,200 aged 10 to 19.

Meanwhile, prevention efforts and treatment for children remain some of the lowest amongst key affected populations, says the report, adding that “In 2019, a little more than half of children worldwide had access to life-saving treatment, significantly lagging behind coverage for both mothers (85 per cent) and all adults living with HIV (62 per cent). Nearly 110,000 children died of AIDS that year. In Nigeria 13,000 children aged 0 to 14 years died of AIDS-related causes in 2019.”

Despite some progress in the decades-long fight against HIV and AIDS, deep regional disparities persist among all populations, especially for children, the report says as pediatric coverage of antiretroviral treatment is highest in the Middle East and North Africa, at 81 per cent, and lowest in West and Central Africa (32 per cent) and in Nigeria, it is 36 per cent.

In the wake of COVID-19 however, vital HIV treatment and prevention services globally, was interrupted, putting countless more lives at risk, the report stated, adding that in the months of April and May, coinciding with partial and full lockdown, pediatric HIV treatment and viral load testing in children in some countries declined between 50 to 70 per cent, and new treatment initiation fell by 25 to 50 per cent.

“Similarly, health facility deliveries and maternal treatment were also reported to have reduced by 20 to 60 per cent, maternal HIV testing and ART initiation declined by 25 to 50 per cent, and infant testing services declined by approximately 10 per cent. Though the easing of control measures and the strategic targeting of children and pregnant mothers have successfully led to a rebound of services in recent months, challenges remain, and the world is still far from achieving the global 2020 pediatric HIV targets,” the report stated.

In his response to the report, UNICEF Nigeria Representative, Peter Hawkins said the world is still struggling with the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic, but there is now hope for a vaccine. But we must remember that there is no vaccine for HIV.

“Hundreds of thousands of children continue to suffer the impacts of the HIV epidemic. Children are still getting infected at alarming rates, and they are still dying from AIDS. Even with improvements in recent years, HIV treatment access for children and adolescents is unacceptably low, and much more needs to be done to ensure children get the treatment they need and deserve,” Hawkins said.

The report however called on all governments to protect, sustain and accelerate progress in fighting childhood HIV by maintaining essential health services and strengthening health systems.