The federal government has launched the Nigeria Deep Decarbonization Project to help Nigeria achieve her long term climate objectives including the goal of net zero emission by 2060.

The minister of state for environment, Sharon Ikeazor, in a keynote address at the launch in Abuja at the weekend said the deep decarbonisation project was a national research and capacity building project for the implementation of a Deep Decarbonization Pathway Programme (DDPP) in Nigeria.

She said the project was a very important component in the effort to navigate Nigeria and the global world over the harsh and unpleasant risks of climate change.

Nigeria Deep Decarbonization Project team leader, Professor Chukwumerije Okereke, said the project was prompted by the fact that year after year Nigeria designed and published nationally important documents and planned around climate change but such were designed and written by foreigners, hence the gap and eventual failure.

He said the reason for the reliance on foreign experts was lack of capacity on climate modelling.

The minister said the federal government had made several interventions intended to mitigate climate change and increase resilience to avert the excruciating consequences of climate change.

“We are already being confronted with the dangerous consequences of extreme weather in recent times with huge financial stress,” she said.