By Orjime Moses |

Nigeria Arabic Language Village, NGALA, an Inter-University Centre for Arabic studies, has joined the rest of the world to celebrate the World Arabic Day in Maidiguri, Borno State.

The day, observed every December 18 since 2012, coincides with the day the General Assembly of the United Nations adopted Arabic as the sixth official language of the organization in 1973.

Presiding over the occasion with the theme, ‘Arabic Language Academies: Necessity or Luxury?,’ the Director/CEO of the Centre, Prof. Muhammad Sani Abdulmumin, said the theme emphasizes the need for the preservation of the language amidst the popularity of English and French in many parts of the world.

Being one of the oldest and the most widely spoken in the world, the Director noted that a day such as this aims to shed light on the culture associated with the language.

Prof. Abdulmumin, while describing Arabic as a pillar in the cultural diversity of humanity, noted that, “Arabic has given rise to a fascinating aesthetic art in architecture, poetry, philosophy and song.

“Arabic has played a catalytic role in knowledge, promoting the dissemination of Greek and Roman sciences and philosophies to Renaissance Europe. It has enabled a dialogue of cultures along the silk roads, from the coast of India to the Horn of Africa,” the Arabic scholar averred.