President Muhammadu Buhari has urged all Nigerians to look forward to a better Nigeria as the country marks her 61st independence anniversary.

The President, therefore, called on all citizens to propagate a new and positive narrative that the country was ready to harness its own resources to become a global player in all fields of endeavour.

Buhari made the declaration on Thursday night, at the unveiling of the largest pictorial book produced by his personal photographer, Bayo Omoboriowo.

The event, held at the conference centre of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, was part of events marking the country’s independence anniversary.

President Buhari said: “Nigeria is undoubtedly a blessed nation with abundant human and natural resources underpinned by a very rich socio – cultural diversity which needs to be positively harnessed to forge a greater Nigeria.

“We must all come together to propagate a new and positive narrative that Nigeria is ready to harness her own resources to become a global player in commerce, governance, arts, sports and other fields of endeavour.

“As we close the sixtieth anniversary celebrations today and look forward to the beginning of a better, brighter and greater Nigeria come tomorrow, when we begin our sixty first year as a Nation, it is my hope that our march to unity and greatness gathers momentum.”

The President assured Nigerians that government, under his leadership, would continue to provide the condusive environment for all citizens to achieve their dreams.

He added: “As we all march towards building the Nigeria of our dreams, Government will continue to provide the enabling environment for citizens to achieve their dreams while we count on their support to make Nigeria a better place for all.

“For this diversity to translate into positive gains that would ensure an inclusive, equitable and sustainable growth requires that we Nigerians consistently embrace the ethics and values that unite us in spite of our diversity, appreciate our individual and collective role in nation – building and forging ahead as a people with a common vision as a strong and indivisible nation.”

President Buhari also expressed optimism that no matter the kind of challenges the nation face, it will not succumb to them and come out better.

The highlight of Thursday’s event was the unveiling of the 60-page as well as 60 Square meter photo book titled ‘Discover Nigeria,’ which was produced by the President’s personal photographer.

The book has since entered into the Guinness Book of Records as the biggest pictorial book in the world.

Present at the epoch making event were Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan and Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, among others.