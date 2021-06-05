Popular microblogging and social networking service, Twitter, has promised to restore access to its new platform to all Nigerians.

A tweet by Twitter’s Public Policy on Saturday said open internet is an essential human right and it will help Nigerians who rely on its platform connect with the world.

The twwet was a reaction to the indefinite suspension slammed on it by the Federal Government of Nigeria on Friday.

Recall that the Minister of Information and Culture, Alh. Lai Mohammed, had announced the suspension of Twitter in press statement issued in Abuja

At another forum, the Minister explained that Nigerians were persistently using the platform for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence.

The action taken by the Federal Government now puts the country in the class of North Korea, Iran, China and Turkmenistan that banned access to Twitter.

Egypt, Turkey, and the United Kingdom have also temporarily suspended the use of Twitter.

LEADERSHIP also recall that the decision to ban Twitter was taken just a few days after the site deleted a tweet it considered offensive where President Muhammadu Buhari allegedly threatened the South-East with war.

Twitter’s tweet reads, “We are deeply concerned by the blocking of Twitter in Nigeria. Access to the free and #OpenInternet is an essential human right in modern society.

“We will work to restore access for all those in Nigeria who rely on Twitter to communicate and connect with the world. #KeepitOn.”