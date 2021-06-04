Unknown to many, Nigeria now produces smartphones.

This feat was disclosed yesterday by the minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami.

Apart from the production of smartphones, he also revealed that the nation now has capacity to produce SIM cards, not only for Nigeria but for the entire Africa.

Pantami, who made the disclosure while speaking with journalists at the national secretariat of All Progressives Congress (APC) further stressed that Nigeria has capacity to produce a minimum of 200 million SIM cards annually.

He further stated that the government has concluded plans to ensure that 60-70 percent of items needed in the telecommunications sector would be produced locally.

“We came up with a policy that we wanted Nigeria to in the next two to three years, that a minimum of 60 to 70 percent of what we need in the telecommunications sector, that is going to be produced locally. We have started it.

“When this administration came on board, even SIM cards were imported to Nigeria but as it is today, the federal government has provided an enabling environment for the private sector and as it is today, we have the capacity to produce SIM cards not only for our consumption but for the entire African continent.

“We have the capacity to produce a minimum of 200 million SIMS annually. We have provided an enabling environment for the private sector to start the production of smartphones. Today in Nigeria, we are producing smartphones,” he said.