BY JOSHUA DADA, Osogbo

The Vice Chancellor, Bowen University, Iwo, Prof Joshua Olalekan Ogunwole, has charged leaders to resolve issues that tend to divide us as a nation.

The Vice Chancellor who spoke at Bowen University, Iwo, during Osun Correspondents’ Chapel personality interview programme tagged, ‘News Point’, insisted that Nigeria is better as a united country.

He also advocated collaboration among public and private universities in Nigeria to achieve success in research.

Ogunwole maintained that the best way to get a good result in research is to encourage those that have ideas to work together with other persons with certain ideas.

According to him, adequate structure must be on ground before embarking on research so as to get good results.

Ogunwole disclosed that Bowen University is partnering USAID, New Zealand and other International organizations for development of tomatoes, root crops, and other herbs.

On compliance with COVID-19 protocols, the VC said Bowen has complied with the protocols, saying final year students are still receiving lectures from home.