The chairman of Nigerian Breweries Plc,Chief Kola Jamodu has bagged the Manufacturers’ Association of Nigeria (MAN) special recognition award. The award was bestowed on him at a special dinnerin commemoration of the Association’s 50th anniversary held recently in Abuja.

According to the president, MAN, Mr. Mansur Ahmed, the award was presented to ChiefJamodu in recognition of his immense contribution to the growth of themanufacturing sector in Nigeria.

“No doubt, Chief Kola Jamodu has shownexceptional commitment to the growth of the sector over the years. The impactand the outcome of the reforms we arenow seeing is as a result of his contribution. Apart from that, he is also aworthy ambassador of the association who is always keen on championing causesthat would promote the best interest of local manufacturers while also ensuringthat locally manufactured goods become globally competitive”, Ahmed said.

While congratulating the Chairman on the award, managing director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Mr. Hans Essaadi described the recognition as a well-deservedone considering the commitment and passion of the the awardee to ensuring thatthe manufacturing sector becomes a critical driver of growth for the Nigerian economy.

“Chief Kola Jamodu is truly deserving ofthis honour given his contribution in various business or economic activitiesin the manufacturing sector to inspiring socio-economic growth and developmentin Nigeria. On behalf of the board and management of Nigerian Breweries, I would like to express our hearty congratulations to our chairman”, Essaadi said

Speaking shortly after receiving theaward, Jamodu noted that MAN remains a critical stakeholder in formulating industrial policy and achieving Nigeria’s industrialisationagenda.