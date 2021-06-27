What are the economic potentials of the rubber industry?

Advertisements





Rubber is one of the highest foreign exchange earner among export commodities in Nigeria. About 95 per cent of rubber raw materials are exported.

The country can earn over 520 million Dollars annually from export of rubber.

However, rubber was not listed as one of the crops to be developed in Nigeria. Emphasis was on food crops. It was October 2020 after much advocacy visits to relevant government agencies that rubber gained recognition and was listed.

What is currently happening in the sector?

There are much issues facing the operators here, especially, managing old plantations that are no more economically viable.

Farmers are faced with poor infrastructural development and funding for replanting and expansion are very challenging.

ADVERTISEMENT

Presently, inadequate funding of the research institute for rubber and poor development of high yielding planting materials is affecting development.

Government is not really engaging with stakeholders and there is much neglect of the industry with little effort towards value addition.

Unfortunately, all of these have impacted development and we are experiencing low volume of raw materials to service factories.

So what is the country’s production capacity?

At the moment, Nigeria is producing less than 600,000 metric tons annually and we need more than N260 billion to upscale production and meet demand.

Rubber is the fourth most important natural resources after air, water and petroleum. Rubber is used in all facet of economic life.

Rubber plantation project will directly employ at least 640,000 people. It is believed that rubber has the indicators to alleviate poverty through rubber cultivation.

The rubber association is yet to benefit a single kobo from the Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN) Anchor Borrowers Programme after much efforts by the national president, Prince Igbinosun Ìdòwú Peter and his team.

We submitted all necessary documents and still awaiting CBN reply

What are the Challenges?

We need grants and loans without interest to be able to drive the plantation and get new plantations across Nigeria.

We need tractors, insecticides, lands from federal, states and local governments respectively for the rubber plantations.

We need budget allocation from federal, State, and local government.

The industry need partnerships on information diseminations through the likes of information ministries, NOA and others.

There is the need for training and retraining on the cultivation, seeds and seedling, buddings, irrigation materials and

How do we change the narrative?

Well, I will say that, we need direct government intervention in rejuvenating the largely-neglected industry because by every economic assessment, it has the potential to drive the federal government’s on-going economic diversification campaign and also create jobs.

Despite decline of activities in the sector over the years, it has the potential to create thousands of jobs along its value chain and also spur industrialisation.

From farmers that work on rubber estates/plantations to processors, companies producing tyres, and others providing ancillary services; all of these can prosper the nation.

Like I said, it has the potential of fast-tracking the country’s match to a non-oil economy anchored on export of agro-allied products including rubber.

What are the by-products of Rubber?

We use it to produce gloves, tyres, plugs and masks. It is used to make horses, belts, matting, flooring, and medical gloves, among others.

Rubber is also used as adhesives in many products and industrial applications and finished products from rubber are also used for tyre manufacturing, bullets for gun, brake pads and other accessories.

Even with these and huge export potentials, the industry is not enjoying priority attention from government under its push for a non-oil economy.

Perhaps, may be because it is not a food cropnas government prioritise food crops, such as; cassava, rice, and maize and this has sadly resulted to the neglect of the sector’s export potential and subsequent decline over the years, including its capacity to create jobs and earn foreign exchange.

Which States have rubber more?

There are more than 18 rubber producing states which include; Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Abia, Imo, Edo, Ondo, Ogun, Oyo, Kaduna, and Taraba.States.

But as I mentioned earlier, one of the issues that forced a decline of the rubber sector was aged rubber trees arising from the lack of replanting by local farmers.

With the aged rubber trees across the country, yield have dwindled and when the yield is low, it creates lack of interest to the tappers.

But there is the outgrowers’ scheme introduced to encourage smallholder farmers to own small plantations and plant rubber trees in the hope that yield would rebound once again and when the yield is high, it will encourage tappers and tapping of the rubbers,.

Going forward?

We intend to embark on increased advocacy to encourage rubber production within the rubber producing states.

We are talking to farmers encouraging them to replant but we need a lot of support from the government in terms of grants.

Again, the fluctuating price of rubber at the international market is adversely affecting the sector’s fortunes. This is because the country lacked local capacity to produce rubber.

What is Ongoing Presently in the sector?

Currently, the National Rubber Association under the leadership of President, Prince Igbinosun Ìdòwú Peter and his team have successfully inaugurated the association in 18 states and 114 local government and cuts across the six geo-political zones in Nigeria.

These states that has joined in the rubber farm plantations are; Osun, under the chairmanship of Pastor Jeremiah , Oyo, Ekiti, Kogi, Kwara, Benue, and Kaduna.

In Osun especially, the mentality that rubber cannot thrive has been defeated and right now, rubber is springing up in Osun State, precisely, at Ila Orangun.