Managing director of Eden Moringa, Mr Michael Ashimashiga, had said that Nigeria can earn over N100 billion annually from moringa farming.

Ashimashiga, who stated this at a media briefing to officially unveil E-Moringa products and the take-off of marketing activities for the products in Abuja said with moringa, the country can take care of its unemployment and poverty challenges.

According to him, the products can earn the country more revenue than oil as an export product if only the government can encourage the youths to go into it.

Eden Moringa recently got NAFDAC numbers for four of its products – E-Moringa Tea, E-Moringa Powder, E-Moringa Cake and E-Moringa Oil.

“These products are among the best in their category. We are very much committed to best quality because we know we are dealing with human health,” he said.

He called on more people to go into moringa farming to be able to feed the factory with enough raw materials, noting that “Our factory here needs at least two million farmers to feed it with raw material. If we can get two million people properly engaged in moringa farming, this country will be saying goodbye to unemployment and poverty.

“I can assure you that cultivating one plot of moringa is like cultivating 20 plots of rice because what one plot of moringa will give you, 20 plots of rice will never give you that. For instance, one plot of moringa gives you N50,000 every month, one hectare will give you N500,000 every month. How many hectares of rice can you cultivate to generate N500,000 every month for life?”

Earlier in his speech, the national coordinator of moringa farmers, Dr Shuaibu Adamu, said everything about moringa is about wealth creation and the advancement of the wellbeing of the people in terms of good health.

According to him, “All we are doing here is about wealth creation and the advancement of healthy living. We now have license to export these products from this factory to any part of the world. As we speak, four products of Eden Moringa have been licensed by NAFDAC and for us to