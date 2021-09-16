The development of Nigeria’s livestock sector’s ecosystem can add at least N2 trillion to the economy within a short period if properly harnessed.

The programme coordinator of Power Infrastructure Finance and Services (PIF Conferences) Mr Willie Tawo made the claim yesterday in Abuja to herald the forthcoming Nigeria international workshop on ranching and pasture management for livestock intensification.

The programme is scheduled for 28 – 29 September, 2021 at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

He said, “The workshop aims to enhance livestock development in tandem with international best practices, to promote the establishment of ranches and good operations of grazing reserves and to facilitate the realization of the laudable objectives of the National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP) while promoting a Socio-economic Sustainable Livestock Development and Management Policy for Nigeria.”

According to him, a team of experts in ranching and pasturing management from the Netherlands, Argentina and Nigeria will make presentations and lead discussions at the workshop.

The programme, he continued, targets the participation of federal and state governments, animal husbandry/livestock officials, coordinators and project directors of National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP), livestock business operators, cattle owners, cattle breeding associations, bankers, investors among others.

Tawo explained that the programme has benefits for both proponents of open grazing and anti-open grazing which has been a burning issue in the polity.

“It will put state governments, private sector investors and operators and investors in the right socio-economic perspectives for investing in the establishment of ranches. On the other hand, the pasture management content of the workshop will build capacity for the management operations of grazing reserves,” he said.