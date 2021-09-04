The director general, National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD), Dr. Obi Adigwe, has expressed regret that the herbal medicine sector is being neglected by state governors, despite its capacity to create jobs, promote foreign exchange and generate income for the states.

Adigwe, who was addressing journalists as part of activities to mark the 2021 Traditional Medicine Day in Abuja, said instead of the governors to develop the herbal medicine sector in their various states to give them billions of naira annually, they prefer to only depend on the monthly federal allocations which is too meagre to meet their needs.

According to him, a simple phyto medicinal project in each of the states can actively engage one million farmers, one million local women, one million youth and the products will yield output which can be exported or sold in the market once it gets NAFDAC registration.

He, however, advocated for the establishment of dedicated farms for the cultivation and processing of herbal medicine plants in the 36 states and FCT.

Adigwe said; “They need to understand the potentials in their backyards. We have engaged all the 36 state governors in Nigeria. I am disappointed at the level of response we have got. Only a handful of them recognise the potentials in the herbal medicine sector.

“There is no state in Nigeria that does not have plants that have potential to generate high quality pharmaceutical products as well as to earn revenue.

“But many of these state governors are just looking for ready-made subvention from government whereas the gold that is in their backyard which if they harnessed will create jobs for their citizenry is just lying there doing nothing.”