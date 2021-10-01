By Orjime Moses, Abuja

As the world marks seafarers day, master Mariner and Maritime expert, captain Caleb Danladi Bako has said acquisition of training ships will help Nigeria seafarer business more visible.

Bako said Nigeria can make Seafarers profession more visible and explore the opportunity to empower the youths.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP as part of activities to mark the 2021 World Maritime Day, with the This year’s edition of the programme is titled: “Seafarer At The Core of Shipping’s Future.”

Bako said the Nigerian government could secure the future of seafarers through training and career development.

“Seafarers today are increasingly attracted to sophisticated training, professional development, and good remuneration. Massive investment in Seafarer’s training and development and mentoring are keys to secure the future of Seafarers in Nigeria. Equipping the Seafarers with the right skills and Sea training will secure the future of Nigerian Seafarers.

Bako said government needs to ensure its Seafarers are employed in a safe and secure environment on ships.

He said mentorship, coaching, and counseling are important to achieve the desired result.

On how Nigeria can solve the challenges, Bako said efforts must be made to acquire training ships for cadetship training.

He said government needs to enforce the employment of cadets particularly on those vessels that trade in Nigerian waters.

“Periodic review of Seafarer’s condition of Service to ensure they aligned with international standards. The government must ensure better welfare package for Seafarers.The government must address the

gender imbalance in the industry,” he said adding that seafaring is a good profession that offers the opportunity to navigate the sea of the world and to encounter the wonders of the ocean.

“I want to advise Seafarers to have a positive trait about self-development, be enthusiasm, and focus. A successful career at Sea

always requires a positive attitude towards working, proficiency, continue development, and learning from senior crew members.