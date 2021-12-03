The federal government has promised continuous interaction on power interconnection with the Republic of Chad.

Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu who stressed Nigeria’s commitment to regional integration and willingness to resuscitate engagement between Nigeria and Chad, said that directors of the ministry with institutional memory of the engagements will kick-start the interaction.

The minister while receiving the Chadian Ambassador, Abakar Saleh Chahaimi, noted that Nigeria is geographically closer to Chad and also shares cultural values than some other African countries.

He, therefore, emphasized the need for the partnership of mutual benefits to both nations.

Furthermore, the minister stressed the need for collaboration between countries particularly Africans stating that no Nation can survive alone.

Earlier, the Chadian Ambassador to Nigeria, Abakar Saleh Chahaimi congratulated the Minister on his appointment and chronicled the previous engagements and interaction on power interconnection between the Chadian Government and Nigeria which he said did not culminate into signing of a Memorandum of Understanding.

ADVERTISEMENT

He requested that the proposed partnership on interconnection be reopened stating that both countries stand the chance to benefit in the partnership.

On the recent power interconnection between Chad and Cameroon financed by the World Bank, the Chadian Ambassador said he expects same with Nigeria bearing in mind African integration for development.