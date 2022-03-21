Minister of State Petroleum Resources Chief Timipre Sylva said Nigeria will remain at the vanguard of the crusade for a multifaceted energy transition timetable that will attract more investments for Africa while taking cognizance of the current global energytransition in the direction of renewable.

This declaration is coming on the heels of a collective decision by African petroleum and energy ministers to present a common voice at COP 27, in Egypt, in November, for Africa to be allowed to continue to exploit its hydrocarbon deposits for the development of the continent.

“Nigeria will continue to drive the direction of the narrative for the African energy transition programme. We have stood out to say no to a single track energy transition programme and had and will continue to support a transition agenda that will promote gas and renewed investments in the hydrocarbon sector for Africa,” Sylva said on Sunday, according to a statement by his senior adviser, Media & Communications, Horatius Egua.

Sylva, and Egyptian Energy Minister Terek el Molla have been the main voices in articulating a muti-track approach to the energy transition programme for Africa.

Both leaders are of the views that for the energy transition programme to be meaningful, Africa must be factored into the global energy transition programme in such a way that takes care of the peculiar African situations.

He said “Nigeria will continue to advocate for gas as a transition fuel for Africa. We have said that we can not move at the same pace with the rests of the world because we contribute less that two per cent of the global green house gas emission. We are not the problem and we can not be made to pay for the sins we did not commit”.

The minister added that for anyone to say “we (Africans) should abandon our abundant hydrocarbon deposits for the uncertainties of renewable energy is most unfair. As we speak today, we still have people without clean cooking fuels. In Africa we have over 600 million people without basic energy, so how do we meet their energy base load? We can only achive this through gas. It’s only through a multi-prong approach that we can achieve this. It is obvious that we cannot move at the same pace with the rest of the world as far as the energy transition programme is concerned”.

At the just concluded Cerraweek, in Houston, United States of America, a forth night ago, Sylva and El Molla led other African ministers to meeting where they resolved to project a common front in the energy transition timetable for Africa.

The African ministers resolved to speak and present a common front for Africa in global energy transition agenda.

“We have huge hydrocarbon deposits in the continent and must we abandon it because some people have said we should? Some African countries like Ghana, Angola and others are just coming to the table and should they just abandon what they have because some countries are saying we should develop renewable energy? That will be an unfair decision,” Sylva said.

“We are not saying we won’t be part of the transition train for renewable energy but what we are saying as Africans is that we should be allowed to develop our natural resources and enjoy the God given resources. Am happy that the world is beginning to listen to Africa and we are happy about that and we intend to build on that momentum at COO 27, in Egypt by coming out with a common position,” he said.