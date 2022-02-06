In a bid to reposition the federation for a better output, the Nigeria Chess Federation (NCF) has announced the appointment of distinguished sports ambassadors for it’s working committee.

The Secretary General of NCF, Akinyele Oladapo in a statement said that the appointment of the various members of 11 standing committee was from the resolution of its board.

“Following the resolution of the board of NCF, on the membership of various working committees, the individuals on the list have been appointed.

“They are to serve in the NCF working committees, while the official inauguration will hold via zoom meeting on Monday, Feb. 7 headed by the President of NCF, DIG Sani Mohammed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Media And Publicity Committee have Odion Aikhoje as the Chairman, Femi Solaja as member, others are: Kunle Kasumu, Samson Ofubu, Jide Ogunsanwo, Ebenezer Bajela, John Fawole Oyeyemi, Babatunde Ogunsiku, and Awope Adebisi.

“The Finance/Marketing Brand: Adeyinka Adewole as Chairman , Arch. Nnamdi Nwoye as Vice Chairman, others; Lolomari George, Jonathan Odega, Ademola Alli, Magnus Ekpiken, Austin Apemiye, Robert Asibor, Mathew Onoba, Joseph Kyosu, Femi Akinnirun, Daniel Atiogbe and Ezenna Lovejoy.

Oladapo added “Technical Committee; Alh. Dr. Bode Durotoye as Chairman, Eugene Akhiwu as Vice Chairman, others: Odion Aihkoje, Kola Rex, Austin Apemiye, Jimson Odufuye, Tunde Sawyer and Lekan Adeyemi.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Events Committee Chairman, Ademola Alli; Vice Chairman, Martins Amabipi, others: Danlami Abubakar, CP Kabiru Ibrahim (Rtd), Dr. Niyi Oriolowo, Rotimi Dasaolu, David Ozoadibe, ACP Ofili Felix and Adeyinka Adewole.

“Medical and Anti-doping: Dr. Mc Donald as Chairman, Prof. Bewaji as Vice Chairman Dr. Olomola , Dr. Nsisong, Dr. Odum Martin, Funke Kajuni, Stanley, Dr. Apollo, Lawal Yusuf Hunkuyi and Dr. Owen Maduka.

“Archives, Records and Awards Committee, Kunle Kasumu as Chairman, Segun Akinbiyi as Vice Chairman, others: Jide Ogunsanwo, Fashina Olufemi, David Erhabor, Odion Aikhoje, General A. A. Oyelade, Adebayo Adegboyega, Martins Amabipi, DSP Job Atabor and Olawale Oyeleye.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Competition Committee has Lekan Adeyemi as Chairman, Chief Odega as Vice others: Dr. Donald, Prof. Oniye, Peter Agbonkhese, Rachael Dappa, and Iredele Ogunbayo.

According to Oladapo members of the committee for Ethics and Disciplinary has Prof Ogunade as Chairman, Engr. Bawa Mohammed as his Vice, others: Demola Oyebanji, Prof Bewaji, Eugene Akhiwu, M.A.O. Akitoye and Tayo Amisu.

“For Special Projects, Chairman Engr. Bawa Mohammed, Austin Apemiye Vice, others: Eugene Akhiwu, Arch. Richmier Ogbu, Thomas Oparaugo, Tunde Onakoya, Rachael Dappa and M.A.O. Akitoye.

“Membership and Welfare Committee, Eugene Akhiwu as Chairman, M.A.O. Akitoye, Vice, others: Adeyinka Adewole, Martins Amabipi and Rosemary Amadasun.

“The members of Online Committee are; Lolomari George as Chairman, Obinna Ogbonnaya as vice. Others: Samson Ofubu, Kenny Olajide, Ojeleye Olawale, Paul Boyo and Oluwadurotimi Lapite,” he said.