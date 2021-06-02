The Cultural Counsellor at the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China, Mr Li Xuda has disclosed that the bilateral relationship between China and Nigeria remains mutual.

Xuda who disclosed this at the 2021 World Cultural Day celebration in Abuja, co-sponsored by the Chinese Cultural Centre, Federal Ministry of Information and UNESCO, provided insight into how the 50-year-old Cultural ties between China and Nigeria can be consolidated.

He explained that the celebration was a very big day for both countries.

According to him, “over the past 50 years both Nigeria and China had been good friends. This year marks 50 years of Nigeria-China bilateral relationship.”

On how both countries can consolidate their friendship, Xuda said, “this can be done by both countries hosting joint events (especially cultural events).

“China sponsoring some Nigerians to China in order to know more about the Chinese culture, and also, China creating more awareness of their presence in the nooks and crannies of Nigeria.”

Speaking earlier, the minister of Information and Culture Alhaji Lai Mohammed, stressed the need for the nation to focus on the role of culture in creating a veritable platform for dialogue geared towards improving human relations and engendering societal development.

Mohammed who was represented by his permanent secretary, Mrs Ifeoma Anyanwutaku also lauded the Chinese Embassy, Federal Ministry of information and Culture, the High Commission of India and all stakeholders for their unflinching support in making the event successful.

“As a people with divergent cultures, religion, beliefs, ethnicities. I wish to urge us all to build bridges across these lines by promoting dialogue and fostering peaceful coexistence,” he said.