BY CHIKA IZUORA, Lagos

Nigeria, China, Algeria, Russia, India, Mozambique, Venezuela, Colombia and Suriname may incur economic loss of about $400billion should ongoing global energy transition move rapidly.

A new report by Natural Resource Governance Institute (NRGI) indicated that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) is signing contracts for key capital projects in the oil and gas sector.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the report also known as ‘Risky Bet’, the Natural Resource Governance Institute (NRGI) expressed deep concern that about half of NNPC’s investments in upcoming oil projects may turn into a loss if the global energy transition moves rapidly.

Other countries where investments should be reviewed, to avoid this loss include Algeria, China, Russia, India, Mozambique, Venezuela, Colombia and Suriname, the report noted.

NRGI revealed that National Oil Companies (NOCs) risk squandering $400 billion on expensive oil and gas projects over the next decade that may only break even if the world fails to meet the Paris climate goals.

The NRGI estimated that NOCs could invest $1.9trillion over the next 10 years, meaning one-fifth of those investments would be unviable unless the oil price stayed above $40 a barrel.

Major oil companies like BP, Total and Royal Dutch Shell have already progressively lowered their long term price estimates now in the $50-60 a barrel range, while some analysts see even lower levels depending on the energy transition scenario.

The result could worsen inequalities as funds that could have been better spent on healthcare, education or diversifying the economy might instead create an economic crisis.

Many of these NOCs are based in countries where 280 million people live below the poverty line.

Senior economic analyst at NRGI and report co-author, David Manley, said, “State oil companies’ expenditures are a highly uncertain gamble.

“They could pay off, or they could pave the way for economic crises across the emerging and developing world and necessitate future bailouts that cost the public dearly.”

The report said producers in the Middle East such as Saudi Arabia would be less impacted as their breakeven levels were much lower but African and Latin American countries would have more trouble.

The report said, “A heavy debt burden is already an issue for Mexico’s Pemex as well as Angola’s Sonangol. Compounding the issue is the long held expansionist view at many NOCs, along with a lack of transparency. On average, just one dollar in every four dollars of revenue is returned to government coffers.

“Azerbaijan’s SOCAR and Nigeria’s NNPC were of particular concern, according to NRGI. About half of NNPC’s investments in upcoming oil projects may turn into a loss”.