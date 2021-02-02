By Our Editors

February 10, 2021 will mark the 50th Anniversary of Nigeria – China relations. On that date, 50 years ago, the two countries started a journey of bilateral ties that has remained cordial resulting in several policies and actions that can be considered mutually beneficial to them.

We recall that in 1971, Nigeria alongside other African countries, supported China’s claim to a seat in the United Nations. This gesture was the beginning of a strong friendship between the two countries. China’s bilateral relations with Nigeria commenced officially on February 10, 1971. The following year 1972, Nigeria- China trade and economic cooperation agreements were signed by officials of both countries that laid the foundation for the intimacy they enjoy till date. Since then, China has invested well over $2.6 billion in Nigeria.

Under President Xi Jinpin, China’s relations with Nigerian leaders have blossomed, providing in the process, lots of opportunities for the development of Nigeria’s infrastructure. That Asian country, rated as the second largest economy in the world, has deliberately cultivated Nigeria’s friendship and cooperation in other fields, namely: culture, health, education, people-to-people exchange, technology, peace and security and diplomatic relations. There have been high level exchange programmes as well as media and business visits involving citizens of both countries. In 2019, the number of Nigerian students on scholarships in China increased to 6,800.

China, on its part has benefitted through investments in Nigeria, namely: The Ogun-Guangdong Free Trade Zone, China Chamber of Commerce on which platform Chinese businesses especially construction companies, oil and gas as well as manufacturing.

Nigeria-China friendship is expected to reach new heights in the post COVID-19 pandemic era. The visit of China’s State Councillor and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Wang Yi to Nigeria, is proof that both countries are willing to enhance this partnership and nurture it to new levels. Wang’s visit to Nigeria as well as some other African countries was to bolster and maintain multilateral relations of a beneficial kind.

In our considered opinion, China is a strong ally of Nigeria. This has been consistently proved at most international fora. The Forum of China- Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), though has the African continent as a base to further expand relations, it is also, in our view, a platform for Nigeria to key in and benefit from that economic power house.

There is need, therefore, for Nigeria to focus on the Forum that has marked its 20th anniversary. The Forum had its first meeting in Johannesburg, South Africa in 2015, with an initial $60 billion dollars given as subsidised loans to African countries. This year, the FOCAC meeting will be hosted by Senegal. In 2019, direct Chinese investment stock in Africa reached US$49.1 billion, it rose by almost 100 times since the year 2000; China-Africa trade reached US $208.7 billion, 20 times the size in 2000. Also, China has been Africa’s largest trading partner for 11 years consecutively, and has contributed over 20 per cent to Africa’s growth for a number of years. It is this inclination to do business with the continent that ought to be of interest to Nigeria.

The Chinese Embassy in Nigeria insists that Nigeria remains China’s largest project-contracting market, largest export market, second largest trading partner, and major investment destination in Africa. In 2019, the bilateral trade volume was $19.27 billion with an annual increase of 26.3 per cent which came first among China’s top 40 trading partners. This must be cultivated and built on.

In Nigeria, there are several China – Nigeria projects that are either on going or have been completed: The Abuja-Kaduna Railway, the Lagos-Ibadan Railway, New airport terminals of Abuja, Port Harcourt and Kano, Zungeru 700-Megawatt Hydro-power plant, Ogun-Guangdong Free Trade Zone, the Lekki Free Trade Zone, the offshore Patrol Vessels (OPVs) as well as the Agricultural Science and Technology Demonstration Parks among others.

We are persuaded to argue that Nigeria and China have good reasons to continue on this path of mutual friendship that has the potential of making not just Nigeria but also Africa a truly rewarding business destination. There is no gainsaying it that Nigeria still has more to explore in the line of business investments and development as well as cultural projects with China. While that Asian country, on its part, stands to gain from investing in the most populous black nation in the world.

It is obvious, in our view that Nigeria can do with friends like China. Though that country and Nigeria are referred to as emerging markets by the capitalist West, they are expected to take advantage of that comparison to foster a growth pattern that will yield immense benefits for the citizens of both countries in all aspects of development indices.