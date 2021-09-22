The Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Amb Cui Jianchun, has disclosed that despite the devastations caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the trade volume between his country and Nigeria reached about $20 billion in 2020.

During the period, the envoy explained that China’s GDP also grew to $15.7 trillion from $10.5bn in 1952, an increase of about 189 per cent.

The envoy told a news conference in Abuja yesterday during events to mark the Moon Festival, one of the most important traditional holidays in China, that Chinese firms and nationals have donated cash and materials valued at N3 billion to Nigeria as COVID-19 support.

He said that China has made tremendous progress in the area of COVID-19 prevention and the production of vaccines, adding that the Asian giant has provided three batches of medical aid and also shared its experience on epidemic prevention and control with the Nigerian Government.

The envoy revealed that the Chinese government planned to donate 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Nigeria, noting that the first batch was under consideration.

He said, “China’s trade volume with Nigeria is growing. Last year, trade between the two countries grew to about $20bn and we expect this to continue to grow as the relations between us wax stronger.

“The local Chinese are rushing to help their Nigerian brothers and sisters. The total value of materials and funds donated by the local Chinese companies and nationals amounted to N3bn.”

The ambassador proposed a Nigeria-China GDP Strategy, arguing that the two countries needed to form “an orchestra to play a symphony within the Belt and Road Initiative.”

He noted, “The 5GIST Nigeria-China GDP Strategy consisted of four parts, which are 5G, 5I, 5S and 5T. 5G refers to 5 goals of the strategy, which are political consonance, economic cooperation, military, and security collaboration, international coordination and people’s communication.”

He also said that both countries are collaborating to boost the ICT sector and help Nigeria in its industrialization drive including partnership to address the lingering insecurity in Nigeria.