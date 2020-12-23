BY JONATHAN NDA- ISAIAH and FESTUS OKOROMADU |

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that Nigeria has moved a step closer to the nation’s dream of full utilisation of the nation’s abundant gas potential.

The president stated this yesterday at the inauguration of the Oredo Integrated Gas Handling Facility (IGHF) and LPG Processing and Dispensing Plants, operated by the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC), an Upstream Subsidiary of NNPC in Ologbo, Edo State.

He said: “The Oredo Integrated Gas Handling Facility and its associated NGLs depot will be delivering 240,000 metric tonnes of commercial grade Liquefied Petroleum Gas and Propane. It will also deliver about 205 million standard cubic feet per day of lean gas to the domestic market.

“In addition to its import substitution benefits that brings us a step closer to self-sufficiency in LPG production and also supporting the growth of small and medium enterprises in the host communities, this project will create hundreds of direct and indirect employment opportunities for our teeming youths (both skilled and unskilled).”

The minister of state for petroleum resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, in his own speech said the project was an expression of federal government’s commitment to delivering in the area of gas development and gas infrastructure projects required to accelerate the transition of the country.

He attributed the delivery of the project to President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment to developing the sector.

“The delivery of this Mega Project and many others in Year 2020 ushers in a glimpse of what this administration is committed to delivering in the area of gas development and gas infrastructure projects required to accelerate the transition of Nigeria into its rightful place as one of the topmost natural gas producers in the world.

Speaking of the role of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) in achieving the government’s vision he said, “NNPC and its affiliates are clearly providing leadership in the Industry by championing the hopes and aspirations of the Nigerian government towards aggressive gas sector investments to broaden and diversify Nigeria’s energy mix for long term development and sustainability.

“I therefore commend and congratulate NNPC and its leadership for always taking its pride of place as the resource custodian in the growth and development of the Nigerian economy.”

On his part the group managing director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mallam Mele Kyari, said the project was anchored on the President’s commitment to harnessing the country’s abundant natural gas reserves to diversify the energy portfolio, accelerate economic growth and increase revenue generation capacity.

“The key enablers for the realisation of this project are substantially anchored on the strategic vision of Your Excellency’s Administration that sets the growth of the gas sector as one of its cardinal priorities to help harness Nigeria’s abundant natural gas reserves to diversify our energy portfolio, accelerate economic growth and increase revenue generation capacity.

“The conception and delivery of this project hinges principally on NNPC’s commitment to support national aspirations for increased domestic gas utilisation through delivery of lean gas for power generation, fuel and feedstocks to commercial customers/gas-based industries and enhance LPG utilisation among Nigerian households to support energy efficiency and curtail environmental degradation,” he said.

On local operators contribution to the execution of the project he said, “This project was designed, constructed and delivered with the highest application of Nigerian content for a project of its magnitude. This demonstrates the capability of Nigerians in handling technically complex projects while reducing pressure on the Nation’s constrained foreign exchange.”

The Oredo Integrated Gas Handling Facility (IGHF) and LPG Processing and Dispensing Plants which was inaugurated by President Muhammadu Buhari is constructed on two (2) plots – the Process/Cryogenic plant and the LPG/Propane Storage and Dispensing Plant. It has installed capacity to process about 200MMSCFD of wet gas to deliver about 85MMSCF of lean gas, 330 metric tons of LPG, 345 metric tons of propane and 3,400 barrels of pentene and stabilised condensate on a daily basis.

The facility is equipped with eight (8) dispensing arms and storage capacities of 2,600 and 1,550 metric tons of LPG and propane respectively.

This translates into an average daily load out of 17 Trucks of LPG (20MT Cap); 22 Trucks of Propane (10MT Cap) and delivery of methane gas into ELPS that could generate the equivalent of 367MW of power per day.