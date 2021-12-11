The national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Iyorchia Ayu, yesterday asked the All Progressives Congress (APC) to prepare its handover notes ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Ayu also declared that the country is fast collapsing under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, a retired Army General.

The PDP chairman stated this yesterday while delivering his inaugural speech after he took the oath of office alongside 20 other new national officers of the party.

The new leadership was elected at the October 30/31 national convention which was held in Abuja.

Ayu who lamented that Nigeria has become ungovernable, with terrorists running riots all over the country under the APC-led federal government, said; “To the APC, we once again renew our quit notice to you. Begin to prepare your handover notes.”

The PDP chairman who stressed that the ruling party’s only achievement since 2015 is “irresponsible borrowing”, noted that his major preoccupation is to return the opposition party to power at the federal government in 2023.

“From the biggest economy in 2015, the APC has given the country two recessions and turned Nigeria into the poverty capital of the world. Today, close to 40 million Nigerians have no jobs.

“In the last six years, the APC-led government has mismanaged our diversity; divided the country along regional and religious lines. It has exacerbated religious tensions in the country.

“And through its marriage to nepotism, the incompetent APC federal government is fueling secessionist agitations in the East and West of Nigeria.

“Our dear Nigeria is drifting dangerously towards a failed state. Terrorists are now sharing sovereignty with Nigeria. Nigeria is simply ungoverned. Nigeria is collapsing under the leadership of a retired general,” he said.

Ayu, who noted that the APC “seduced Nigerians” with propaganda in 2015, said the citizens had seen through their false promises.

He also told Africa and the international community not to be worried about Nigeria, adding, “We assure you that PDP will pull back Nigeria from the brink. PDP will not allow Nigeria to fulfil those doomsday predictions.”

“I stand here to assure you that PDP is back to rescue and rebuild Nigeria. Under the new NWC, PDP will strengthen its internal democratic processes. We shall endeavour to reach out to all party members, young and old, male and female.

“This National Working Committee will create alternate platforms within the party to actively engage the young people and our women, not only for mobilizing and winning elections, but for advocacy, policy formulation and the design of a new development agenda for the party.

“We shall return the party to vigorous discussions; pay serious attention to new thinking and the implementation of policies and programmes that will secure and improve the quality of life of all Nigerians,” he stated.